Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $547.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.49 and a 200 day moving average of $494.78. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $557.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

