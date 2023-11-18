Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 309,996 shares of company stock worth $16,936,115 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

