Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

LBRDA opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

