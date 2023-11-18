Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Update

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 597,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $167.36 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average of $184.34.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

