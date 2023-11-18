KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down to $28.72

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $27.37. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 9,768,352 shares traded.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,938,000 after purchasing an additional 784,010 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

