Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $59.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

