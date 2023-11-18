Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

