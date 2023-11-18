Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $22,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $276,547,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $140,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.