Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.99

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $21.72. Kenon shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,725 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

