Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kamada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada in the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kamada in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

