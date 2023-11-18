Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,411,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 2,256,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Jushi Stock Performance

Jushi stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

