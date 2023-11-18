JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.