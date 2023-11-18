JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

