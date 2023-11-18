JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BOCOM International cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JOYY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JOYY Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $41.58 on Monday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
JOYY Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.
JOYY Company Profile
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JOYY
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.