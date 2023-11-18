Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $154.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.06. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

