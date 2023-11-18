Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.05).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 405.60 ($4.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 355.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,794.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 433 ($5.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42,857.14%.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

