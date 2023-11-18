JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.11. JD.com shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 3,912,262 shares.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

