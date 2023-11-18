Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 73.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 0.5 %

JBL opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.