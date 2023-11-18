iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 117.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

