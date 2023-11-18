iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $21.88. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 3,765,539 shares trading hands.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

