iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

