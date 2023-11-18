Investors Purchase High Volume of Grupo Financiero Galicia Call Options (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 12,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 548% compared to the average volume of 1,917 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 478,516 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 438,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 218,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $4,323,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 5.3 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

