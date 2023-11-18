Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Holdings Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,847 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1292 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

