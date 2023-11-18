Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $223.40 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

