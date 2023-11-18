Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 36,182 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,182 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.13 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

