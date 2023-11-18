Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 69.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
