Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 69.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

