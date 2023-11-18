Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average of $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 219.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Penumbra by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

