Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE PLTR opened at $20.49 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
