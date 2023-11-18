Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $20.49 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.