Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Sells $99,204.58 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 108.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Innospec by 80.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Innospec by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

