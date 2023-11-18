Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.01 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

