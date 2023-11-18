Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Sells $78,788.80 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 294,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.