Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Sells $78,788.80 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
GTX stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
