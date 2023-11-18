Insider Buying: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 81,968.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

