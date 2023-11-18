Insider Buying: Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Purchases 3,645 Shares of Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Miles Roberts acquired 3,645 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,229.83).
LAND opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 592.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 604.74. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.13). The company has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.86, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,642.86%.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
