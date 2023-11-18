Insider Buying: JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Insider Purchases £5,200 in Stock

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Humphries bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,385.85).

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

LON JMI opened at GBX 265 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £206.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,656.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.82. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.18 ($3.72).

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies alerts:

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $6.90. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.