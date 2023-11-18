Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Acquires 2,256 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hayes bought 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,273.60 ($22,440.87).
Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 5th, Simon Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £82,700 ($101,559.62).
- On Friday, August 18th, Simon Hayes acquired 1,405 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 851 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £11,956.55 ($14,683.22).
Shares of LON FGT opened at GBX 809 ($9.93) on Friday. Finsbury Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 923 ($11.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 831.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,155.71 and a beta of 0.53.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
