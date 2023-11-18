Insider Buying: CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £8,480 ($10,413.85).

CVC Income & Growth Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON CVCE opened at GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £973,896.00 and a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.89.

CVC Income & Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

