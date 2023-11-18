Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 45 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($181.26).

On Monday, October 16th, Simon Carter purchased 48 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($183.91).

On Thursday, September 14th, Simon Carter purchased 48 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($186.27).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.51) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 328.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -327.86, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,053.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.97) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 382.50 ($4.70).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

