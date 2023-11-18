Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.40 per share, with a total value of C$192,000.00.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00.
ACO.X opened at C$38.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. ATCO Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.02.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
