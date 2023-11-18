Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.40 per share, with a total value of C$192,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00.

ACO.X opened at C$38.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. ATCO Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

