Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,070 ($25.42) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($152.52).
Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Duncan Wanblad bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,265 ($27.82) per share, for a total transaction of £113.25 ($139.08).
- On Thursday, September 14th, Duncan Wanblad bought 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,163 ($26.56) per share, for a total transaction of £129.78 ($159.38).
Anglo American Trading Up 2.7 %
Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,234 ($27.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,166.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,243.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
