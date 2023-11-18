Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,070 ($25.42) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($152.52).

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 16th, Duncan Wanblad bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,265 ($27.82) per share, for a total transaction of £113.25 ($139.08).
  • On Thursday, September 14th, Duncan Wanblad bought 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,163 ($26.56) per share, for a total transaction of £129.78 ($159.38).

Anglo American Trading Up 2.7 %

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,234 ($27.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,166.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,243.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.07) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.47) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.65).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

