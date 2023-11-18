InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) vs. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Head to Head Review

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 1.55 $520,000.00 $0.06 20.50 Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 32.18 $37.26 million $0.70 27.20

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.95% 13.21% 2.97% Equity Commonwealth 139.77% 3.61% 3.40%

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

