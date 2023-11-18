Infobird Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 20th (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 20th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 20th.

Infobird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $0.10 on Friday. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infobird by 1,991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 476,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infobird in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infobird during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

