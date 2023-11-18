Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 20th

Shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 20th.

Infobird Stock Performance

Shares of IFBD stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Infobird has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infobird

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFBD. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infobird by 1,991.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 476,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infobird in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Infobird during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

