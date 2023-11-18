Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:IPXXU) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 21st

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 21st. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of IPXXU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $15,185,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $15,180,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $15,180,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $10,120,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $7,917,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

