Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $42,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

INCY opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

