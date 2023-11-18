Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191 ($26.91).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,852 ($22.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.44. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($26.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,737.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,770.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 51.82 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,068.18%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

