Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191 ($26.91).
Imperial Brands Stock Up 2.1 %
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 51.82 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,068.18%.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.