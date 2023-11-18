IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $463.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.98. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

