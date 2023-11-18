ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

