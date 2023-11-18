Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Update

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hyperfine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hyperfine Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. Hyperfine has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 165,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

