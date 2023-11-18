Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $26.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HUN opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after buying an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after buying an additional 183,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

