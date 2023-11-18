Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 35,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

